BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Doctors say 45 is the new 50 for colon cancer screenings, and some doctors say even sooner in some cases.

Victoria Hummel was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2019. She was 39– below the typical screening age.

“It was a real shock to me. I was just like, I couldn’t believe it. And it just all these emotions came and I was just like my family, my girls, you know, what am I going to do? I felt like God gave me these precious little babies and he wants to take me away from them so soon,” Victoria Hummel Stage 4 colon cancer patient said during an August interview.

Victoria thought she had hemorrhoids after the birth of her second daughter. She went to the emergency room when the bleeding wouldn’t stop.

That’s when she got the news– she had colon cancer. Stage 4.

“I just felt like. Like this is it. This is. I just felt like I. I wanted to just give up. And I’m like, I can’t do this. But I had people in my life and really stood by me, like from the get go, you know, encouraged me to go on and to, you know, to fight this.”

Dr. Ravi Patel Director of Medical Oncology and Hematology at Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center said, “The best BEST treatment is early detection. So if we get an early detected cancer, our chances of a cure rate go up immensely.”

“They say around 50. And because, you know, it’s the older people who tend to get it, but I’ve been seeing a lot of younger people. Um, get colon cancer. I was 39 when I found out,” Hummel said.

The cancer continued to spread during her mid-forties. With what time she had left, she wanted to spread the message of early testing.

“I just feel like that if people knew the symptoms and what to look for, that they could they could, you know, catch it in time and they would be okay. They can be cancer-free. And so that’s what I’ve been going through literally,” Hummel explained.

If you’re worried, you should speak to your primary care physician about getting tested.

“If you have symptoms, pain, discomfort, rectal discomfort if you have black stools, or if you notice blood in the stools, and it’s fairly frequent– then you can get it done early,” Dr. Patel suggested.

For more information on colon cancer, you can visit, cancer.org.