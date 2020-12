BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The scary aftermath of a collision in East Bakersfield was caught on camera Thursday.

17 News viewer Jessica Morales shared video of a car engine that burst into flames after a collision. It happened just after 4 p.m. near the corner of Monterey and Miller streets.

Witnesses say the white sedan rear-ended a construction truck and then caught fire. But thankfully, witnesses said it appeared everyone was able to get out OK.