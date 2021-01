BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A collision involving two vehicles slowed traffic Thursday evening on Highway 99 in Central Bakersfield.

CHP says a rollover collision involving two vehicles happened in the southbound lanes of Highway 99 just south of Rosedale Highway at around 6:30 p.m. One of the vehicles rolled over and landed on its roof and another went down a ditch off the roadway.

Minor injuries were reported in the collision.

The cause of the crash was unclear.