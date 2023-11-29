CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — A deadly crash involving a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle near California City has caused a temporary road closure on Wednesday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol Incident Page and California City Police Department.

CHP said the female pedestrian was hit and was found laying on the right hand side of the road on eastbound California City Boulevard, just east of Deep Well Street. Crews could be seen performing CPR on the pedestrian.

CCPD stated they have cleared the incident at California City Boulevard at Deep Well Street where the crash happened. All lanes of traffic are now open.

People should utilize other routes when leaving or entering California City, according to CCPD. There is currently no set time for when the road will re-open.

The extent of any additional injuries has not been made clear.

This is a developing story.