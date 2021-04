BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An overturned semi truck is causing delays on Panama Lane near Interstate 5, west of Bakersfield.

The collision between a semi truck and another vehicle was reported at around 5:45 p.m. two miles east of Panama Lane and SR-43. Traffic is being turned around in the area.

Avoid the area if possible.

We will update this story as we learn more information.