Collision involving Hall Ambulance reported in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a collision involving Hall Ambulance in East Bakersfield.

The collision was reported at the intersection at East California Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at around 6 p.m.

At least one other vehicle was involved in the collision and injuries from the collision were not immediately known. A stabbing victim was located at the crash scene, but it wasn’t immediately known if the victim was being taken to a hospital by the ambulance or another vehicle involved in the collision.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

