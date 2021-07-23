Collision in Lamont damages power pole, knocks out power to nearby residents

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a collision that damaged a power pole and knocked out power to residents Friday night in Lamont.

The crash was reported on Panama Road just near South Fairfax Road at around 8:15 p.m. PG&E reported a power outage in the area at around the same time. Over 1,400 homes and businesses were affected. Power is estimated to be restored in the area by 11:45 p.m., according to PG&E’s website.

Photo: PG&E website shows areas in Lamont affected by a power outage Friday night.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, a caller to dispatchers said a truck with a trailer collided into a power pole.