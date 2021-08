BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Caltrans says northbound traffic is expected to fully reopen by 4 p.m. following a collision Saturday morning.

The collision was reported at around 9:30 a.m. on northbound Highway 99 just north of 7th Standard involving two overturned semi trucks. Only one lane of traffic remained open. Fuel from one of the trucks spilled onto the road, according to CHP.

Caltrans said the backup stretched 3.5 miles.

Bakersfield Northbound 99 at 7th Standard Road- UPDATE as of 11am: Traffic back up approx 3.5 miles. ETO 4pm pic.twitter.com/Xv9I94U9AK — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) August 14, 2021

