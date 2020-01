BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A collision in Buttonwillow has forced a closure of State Route 43 Thursday afternoon.

CHP reports the crash happened at around 2:35 p.m. on State Route 43 at the norhbound onramp to Interstate 5 near the Kern County Raceway.

At least four people were reported injured. Emergency crews and CHP have closed SR-43 just south of Panama Lane.

We will update this story as we learn more information.