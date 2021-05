BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP Is investigating a collision and car fire causing delays on Highway 99 near the Highway 166 ramp.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash involving a Jeep and a sedan was reported just after 5 p.m. in northbound lanes of Highway 99 just north of the Highway 166 onramp. The Jeep was reported to have caught fire.

It was not immediately known if anyone was injured in the collision.

We will update this story as we learn more information.