BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A collision in a bypass lane along southbound Highway 99 briefly slowed traffic for some motorists Monday afternoon.

The crash was reported just after 2 p.m. on Highway 99 just north of Panama Lane.

The crash involved a Toyota SUV and a gray Kia SUV, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. The crash temporarily closed the bypass lane to clear the crash, according to CHP.

Minor injuries were reported in the crash. The road fully reopened to all traffic shortly thereafter.