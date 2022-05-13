SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — A collision between a pickup truck and an Amtrak train along Santa Fe Way between Orange Street and Burbank Street has resulted in a fire, according to California Highway Patrol.

Santa Fe Way is shut down in both directions starting at Burbank Street. Avoid the area if possible.

The pickup truck in the accident became engulfed by flames shortly after the incident. CHP confirmed there were people inside the truck, but it is unclear how many people were inside and if they were able to escape.

An off-duty officer tried to get to the truck but was unable to get close because it was too hot. It is unclear if any passengers were on the train.

The Shafter Police Department and fire department are on the scene now.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.