BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A collision in northwest Bakersfield left a vehicle rolled over on its side at an intersection.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Norris Road and Calloway Drive at around 3:35 p.m. The crash involved an SUV and a pickup truck.

A white SUV ended up on its side at the intersection. A witness at the scene told 17 News the pickup truck collided into the side of the SUV after crossing a red light, causing it to roll over.