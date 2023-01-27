BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in northwest Bakersfield is causing delays at a major intersection.

The collision at the intersection of Coffee Road and Rosedale Highway was reported at around 11:45 a.m. The collision involved a motorcycle and at least one other vehicle. Minor injuries have been reported in the collision.

Kern County Fire, Bakersfield police and the California Highway Patrol are on scene. The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Traffic is blocked in all directions at the intersection. Expect delays.