College student organizes donation drive for Ronald McDonald House Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A college student teamed up with the Ronald McDonald House to give back to families who benefit from the non-profit.

Tori Wiley is a Bakersfield native and Cal State San Bernardino senior who organized a drive-thru donation drive Sunday morning.

The drive was done to support the Ronald McDonald House and to collect donations for people in need of essentials during the coronavirus pandemic.

Wiley said they were collecting disinfectant wipes, toilet paper and tissue donations.

You can donate to the Ronald McDonald House at this website.

You can always donate other household items needed for families at the Ronald McDonald House. They’re always in need of things like cleaning and laundry supplies, kitchenware, and other home comforts like board games, even postage stamps or batteries.

You can find a “wish list” at this link.