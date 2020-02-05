College Heights Elementary placed on lockdown due to suspect search

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — College Heights Elementary School was placed on a brief lockdown this afternoon as law enforcement searched the school for a possible suspect.

The Bakersfield Police Department said the search was conducted as a precautionary measure. The department did not believe that the suspect had been in the school at any point.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect, who had a warrant out for their arrest, was located and has been taken into custody.

No additional information is available at this time. This article will be updated once more information becomes available.