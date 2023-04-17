BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern Community College District board deferred announcing its decision on the status of Bakersfield College history professor Matthew Garret, but 17 News is learning the board may have terminated him on the grounds of “unprofessional conduct.”

Garrett’s wife, Jennifer Garrett, posted on Facebook that he has been terminated and free speech organization Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression says Garrett was terminated as well and that the group believes the decision is a violation of the First Amendment urging the board to reverse its decision. Yet, the district and Garrett remain silent.

In the heated meeting Thursday discussing the charges against Garrett, with more than 15 people speaking, the room was hugely supportive of Garrett.

One supporter saying, “I’m asking you to seize that opportunity to stand up for freedom, to stand up for the First Amendment,” and another saying, “He’s [Matthew Garrett] being targeted by the woke left to stop free speech in our county.”

However, Garrett is accused of violating Education Code Sections 87732 and 87735: immoral or unprofessional conduct, dishonesty, unsatisfactory performance, evident unfitness for service, persistent violation of, or refusal to obey school laws of the state and willful refusal to perform regular assignments without reasonable cause.

According to the district’s board, Garrett defended vandalism at Bakersfield College, falsely accused a colleague of racial harassment toward him and falsely called student housing “low-income housing” and distributed a flyer stating the housing project was threatening the neighborhood.

Yet, Garrett maintains the claims against him are false.

“To this day your administration has not attempted to identify any law, regulation or assignment I have not completed with absolute excellence my only crime is that I questioned the social justice dogma,” Garrett said.

17 News contacted the district and received a statement saying, “Due to legal and privacy restrictions, we cannot comment on personnel matters at this time.”

The board’s next meeting is May 4 and it could announce its decision on the matter then.

