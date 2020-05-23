College Coffee & Donuts to give away free doughnuts to 2020 graduates

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – College Coffee & Donuts will give each 2020 college and high school graduate a free half dozen box of 5 doughnuts and one cookie.

The local doughnut shops said in order to be eligible, you will need to bring one of the following items:

· 2020 Tassels, or cap, and gown

· Student ID

· Class of 2020 apparel

· Graduation announcement

You can pick up a free box on Thursday, May 28 at 2697 Mt. Vernon Ave. #C Bakersfield, CA while supplies last.

They kindly recommend to wear a face mask and practice social distancing while picking up a graduation box.