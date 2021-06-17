College Coffee & Donuts giving free doughnuts to all grads Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — College Coffee & Donuts is giving away 500 boxes of half a dozen doughnuts to all Class of 2021 graduates on Monday.

The bakery, located at 2697 Mount Vernon Ave., is holding the giveaway on June 21 beginning at 9 a.m. They will continue until all boxes of doughnuts are gone. The boxes will include three glazes, two cakes and one old-fashioned. Graduating middle school, high school and college students are eligible.

Graduates must bring their 2021 tassel, cap or gown, student ID, Class of 2021 apparel or graduation announcement.

