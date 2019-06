BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — College athletes will be hosting a five day swimming clinic at Bakersfield College.

The Developmental and Stroke Clinic will run from Monday, June 24 – Friday, June 28 for an hour each day starting at 7 p.m.

It is to help swimmers develop competitive skills and technique training by working with college athletes.

The swimming program is free to all current Kern Rec summer swim participants ages 5 and up.

To register, call the BC Pool at 395-4663.