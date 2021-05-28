Cole’s Comrades place flags for fallen soldiers at Bakersfield National Cemetery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Veterans support non-profit Cole’s Comrades spent Friday morning placing flags at the headstones of local fallen military members at the Bakersfield National Cemetery.

The group placed the flags ahead of Memorial Day on Monday where ceremonies across the country will pay tribute to servicemen and women who gave their lives for their country.

“People say ‘Happy Memorial Day.’ There’s nothing happy about Memorial Day,” Cole’s Comrades CEO, Karen Galyan, siad.

“It’s a day to honor and remember and have all of these beautiful people out here that are honoring and remembering all of these heroes, who are making it possible for us to have all of our freedoms.”

Galyan’s son, 33-year-old Cole Lang, was laid to rest at the cemetery after a long battle with post-traumatic stress disorder.