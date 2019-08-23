Cold Heart Ice Cream opens in Northeast Bakersfield

Cold Heart Ice Cream is now open in Northeast Bakersfield.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new ice cream shop has opened its doors in Northeast Bakersfield to satisfy your sweet tooth on hot days.

The shop called Cold Heart Ice Cream is now serving treats on Mount Vernon Avenue, in the same shopping center as Albertson’s.

Don’t let the name fool you, it’s colorful inside.

According to its site, the ice cream shop offers Mexican-style ice cream with recipes dating back to the 1940s.

The shop also serves popsicles, shaved ice, horchata and flavored water.

Cold Heart Ice Cream is located at 2695 Mount Vernon Ave, Suite B.