Cold case murder trial confirmed for April 22

Posted: Apr 12, 2019 10:32 AM PDT

Updated: Apr 12, 2019 10:37 AM PDT

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The trial of a man charged with murder in the death of a young woman 40 years ago was confirmed Friday to begin April 22. 

Prentice Foreman, 61, faces life in prison if convicted of the slaying of 18-year-old Dawn Koons at her Bakersfield apartment. The two lived in the same complex.

Koons' body was found in a bathtub Jan. 16, 1979, her wrists tied and a pillowcase covering her head. A pathologist determined she died from asphyxiation. The exact manner of asphyxiation was unclear, according to court testimony, but strangulation or smothering were possibilities. 

Detectives arrested Foreman in December 2017 after DNA evidence linked him to the killing. 

