Colby Cave Memorial Fund created to support mental health initiatives, provide sports access to underprivileged children

EDMONTON, Alberta (KGET) — The Edmonton Oilers and the family of Colby Cave, the former Condors player who died Saturday after suffering a brain bleed earlier in the week, have announced the creation of the Colby Cave Memorial Fund to support mental health initiatives and provide underprivileged children access to sports.

In a news release Tuesday, the Oilers said, “Cave made a lasting impact both on and off the ice with the Edmonton Oilers and the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors, and before that with the Boston Bruins organization and the WHL’s Swift Current Broncos. Cave was a consummate professional, well-respected by teammates and opponents alike. He was also a committed and positive member of the communities in which he played, eagerly volunteering for charitable initiatives and always stopping to say hi to fans.”

His wife, Emily Cave, said in the release her husband was genuine, caring, selfless and had a contagious laughter to go along with his “biggest heart.”

“Though our time with him on earth was cut short, I am grateful that the whole world can now see how incredible my husband was and how lucky I am to be his wife,” she said.

Donations to the Colby Cave Memorial Fund are being accepted by the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation in Colby’s memory at EdmontonOilers.com/Colby.

Due to COVID-19, the Oilers are asking donations be made online. However, those who want to make a donation via check can do so by sending it to the following address:

Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation

300, 10214 104 Avenue NW

Edmonton, AB T5J 0H6