Ridgecrest police are asking residents to join them in celebrating first responders with a cup of coffee.

The Ridgecrest Police Department is hosting “Coffee with Our First Responders” on July 18 at the Starbucks at 1245 N. China Lake Boulevard.

Everyone is invited to the Starbucks from 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to thank first responders who came in to help following the two powerful earthquakes that hit the area earlier this month.