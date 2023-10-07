BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Highway Patrol officers located in Bakersfield invite you to come out and have a cup of coffee during a signature event.

On Oct. 10, officers will come out to the Starbucks at 124 Allen Rd. to talk about all sorts of issues with community members.

Coffee with a Cop is an initiative designed to bring people together with local officers in a relaxed setting. People are encouraged to come talk with active officials from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Most interactions between officers and the public are in times of emotional distress or emergency situations.

“We hope community members will welcome the opportunity to ask questions, bring concerns forward, or simply get to know our officers,” said Captain Vince Pagano.