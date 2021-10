TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — You can join officers with the Tehachapi Police Department, the California Highway Patrol’s Mojave Office and the Kern County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday for National Coffee With a Cop Day on Wednesday.

The event is happening from 7-9 a.m. at the Tehachapi Police Department, located at 220 W C St. Law enforcement officials will be discussing issues that are important to you, while enjoying a free cup of joe.