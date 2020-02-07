Coffee shop to replace Lie-N Den Bar & Grill, sign says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The building that has housed the Lie-N Den Bar & Grill since the 1960s will soon become a coffee shop, according to signage on the property.

A yellow sign posted on the building says it is under new administration and has the words “Coffee Shop” with “La Casa Del Padre” underneath. It’s currently closed for remodeling, and two people were painting the interior Friday morning.

Built in 1948, the building off Niles Street in east Bakersfield was named the Lie-N Den in the early 1960s.