Update: The Bakersfield Police Department’s preliminary investigation revealed the gardening truck was stopped with a man changing a tire when he was struck by the SUV and died, according to a news release from BPD.

A passenger of the gardening truck was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries. The driver of the SUV remained at the scene and cooperated with officials, BPD said.

Drugs or alcohol are not factors in the collision. Officials said speed and foggy conditions may have been a factor.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died after a two vehicle crash Monday morning on Coffee Road, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The crash involving an SUV and a gardening truck collided just before 7 a.m. on an overpass on south bound Coffee Road, just north of Brimhall Road, causing officials to close south bound lanes, BPD said.

BPD officers have confirmed an adult man has died at the scene. Another person has been transported to a local hospital.

South bound lanes of Coffee Road are expected to be closed for three to four hours, officials said.

Avoid the area if possible.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

This is a developing story.