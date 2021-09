BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Next fall Kern will see increased caffeine competition as the popular Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf chain opens its first Bakersfield location.

A sign on Buena Vista Road in the southwest announces the planned 2022 opening of a Coffee Bean store at Seven Oaks Business Park.

Founded in Southern California in 1963, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf has expanded to over 1,000 locations in 32 countries. It was purchased by Jollibee Foods Corporation in 2019.