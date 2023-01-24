BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is expected to open in southwest Bakersfield this March, a spokesperson said.

The location at the Shoppes at Seven Oaks Business Park would be the first Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf in Bakersfield. The shop was supposed to open in 2022 but the opening has changed to March of this year.

According to a Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf spokesperson, once the time gets closer the company will announce an exact opening date

In 2021 a sign was posted on Buena Vista Road to announce the opening of the coffee and tea shop at the Seven Oaks Business Park.