BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Those thirsty for a cardamom cold brew or a mango ice blended drink are in luck as Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf opens Saturday at the Shoppes at Seven Oaks Business Park in southwest Bakersfield.

To get a free drink, download the Coffee Bean Rewards app and add promo code BAKERSFIELD in the “more” section. The offer is good until March 31.

“From its hero Brewed Coffee to its Lattes and Ice Blended® drinks, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf offers the craveable light and sweet taste profiles that loyal guests around the world love and demand,” said a release announcing the opening.

Founded in Southern California, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf opened its first store in 1963 and now has more than 1,000 locations worldwide. The Shoppes at Seven Oaks Business Park is located on Buena Vista Road south of White Lane.