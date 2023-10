BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Multi-platinum independent artist Cody Jinks is set to perform on May 19, 2024, at the Mechanics Bank Theater, according to a news release.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 27 at noon at AXS.com and the venue box office. Tickets range from $47.50 to $250.

Jink’s new single, “Outlaws and Mustangs” was released Friday via his own record label, Late August Records.

Visit his website, CodyJinks.com for full details.