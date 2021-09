BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — September is Suicide Prevention Month, a month to address one of the leading causes of preventable death in our nation.

It can affect anyone from any walk of life, but first responders including law enforcement, firefighters, veterans and active military, are more at risk. In fact they are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty.

The Code 9 Project has first responder-specific meditations available at Apple Music, Google Play and at Amazon.