Co-founder of Black Lives Matter movement to speak at Bakersfield College next month

Patrisse Khan-Cullors, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement, is set to speak at Bakersfield College next month.
Khan-Cullors will speak about her book “When They Call You a Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir” on Feb. 6 at the college, located at 1801 Panorama Drive. She will present her program at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the Levan Center while a 7 p.m. program will be held in the Indoor Theatre.
The presentation is part of the college’s Distinguished Speaker Series.
Khan-Cullors co-founded Black Lives Matter in 2013 with the viral hashtag #BlackLivesMatter, which led to the creation of an international organization with dozens of chapters around the world aimed at fighting racism against black people.