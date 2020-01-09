Co-founder of Black Lives Matter movement to speak at Bakersfield College next month

FILE – In this March 3, 2019, file photo, Black Lives Matter demonstrator waves a flag on the Edmund Pettus Bridge during the Bloody Sunday commemoration in Selma, Ala. Majorities of Americans across racial lines say white people are treated more fairly than black people by the police, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The dynamic has played out in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement, which began in 2014 with the fatal shooting of unarmed 18-year-old Michael Brown by white, former Ferguson, Mo., police officer Darren Wilson. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett, File)

Patrisse Khan-Cullors, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement, is set to speak at Bakersfield College next month.

Khan-Cullors will speak about her book “When They Call You a Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir” on Feb. 6 at the college, located at 1801 Panorama Drive. She will present her program at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the Levan Center while a 7 p.m. program will be held in the Indoor Theatre.

The presentation is part of the college’s Distinguished Speaker Series.

Khan-Cullors co-founded Black Lives Matter in 2013 with the viral hashtag #BlackLivesMatter, which led to the creation of an international organization with dozens of chapters around the world aimed at fighting racism against black people.