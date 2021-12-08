CMN saves Morgan Mumby, who was suffering from extreme side effects of COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The COVID-19 pandemic hit Kern County hard. At first it seemed children weren’t seriously impacted by the virus, however it almost took the life of a healthy 11-year-old girl from Tehachapi.

She sought treatment at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, which had the equipment to save her life

Morgan Mumby loves to play with her two sisters, but a year ago this energetic 5th grader was lying in a hospital bed fighting for her life.

“I was just sick, it was just like a cold at first then I got over the cold and then I got, basically it just hit me really hard,” Morgan said.

Morgan, her mom Sarah Mumby, dad and sisters all came down with COVID-19 in November 2020 and seemed to recover quickly. But a few weeks later Morgan got sick again.

“She laid on the couch for three days and her symptoms were getting worse. Her eyes were turning yellow, she was developing rashes,” said Mumby.

Blood work revealed Morgan was septic—a life threatening condition caused by infection. She was rushed to Bakersfield Memorial Hospital’s pediatric E.R.

“They did the ecko on her heart and it was showing that her heart was functioning 40 percent only when in her age, should be functioning from 70 percent and up,” said Liz Ruiz, R.N./Peds & PICU manager at BMH.

In short, Morgan, then a healthy 10-year-old, was experiencing heart failure. Doctors and nurses at Lauren Small Children’s Center scrambled to save her life.

“She was on oxygen, she was on epinephrine drip and that’s really a strong medication for a child to be given and we had to use the infusion pump,” Ruiz said. “It’s specific for the weight of the patient, not like adults where you just program the machine.”

Morgan and her mom spent ten days in isolation in the pediatric intensive care unit where, at times, it was touch and go. But thanks to equipment purchased through CMN and the dedicated staff here, Morgan pulled through and went home in time for Christmas.

“Rithout the machines that CMN had provided for us then we could have not delivered medications that Morgan needed to get over the covid complications,” Ruiz said.

“I was so excited. I was just like wow we get to leave,” Morgan said.

“We’re super grateful for every product they had and we just encourage people to donate,” Mumby said. “We’re so honored to be part of CMN now that we’re familiar with it and experienced it and we know how important it is to help other kids right now that are sitting in those rooms that we sat in.”

