CMN Day of Giving raises over $131,000 for Lauren Small Children’s Center

KGET’s annual Day of Giving once again brought out the best of Kern County’s generosity raising over $130,000 for the Lauren Small Children’s Center at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

The day began bright and early at 5 a.m. with donations coming in through 7 p.m. Wednesday.

17’s Jim Scott and Tami Mlcoch were at the hospital all day providing live updates.

During the Day of Giving your donations help staff at the Children’s Center enhance medical care in Kern County.

In all, $131,149 was raised Wednesday. That total surpassed last year’s total of $100,000.

KGET thanks the people of The Golden Empire for donating.