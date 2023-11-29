BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Lauren Small Children’s Center at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital has been on quite a growth spurt of the last decade or so, raising the bar on medical care for kids in Kern County.

That growth spurt also includes a $23 million project for a surgical facility with pediatric specialists.

The Lauren Small Children’s Center, named after a brave little girl who died of cancer in 2005, was founded 12 years ago with seed money from her family. Now, after another $2 million donation from the Small family and a $15 million state grant, work is undergoing on a new facility.

It’s a 6,000 sq ft addition to the hospital’s north side, on the rooftop of Memorial’s E.R. department. Lauren Small’s father and Bakersfield Memorial’s president say the final piece of the puzzle will be ready soon. The surgical facility has been described as the capstone to the Lauren Small Children’s Center.

“That is absolutely an accurate description, because it is the final piece of being able to provide comprehensive pediatric medical services to children in Bakersfield and Kern County,” CEO of Bakersfield Memorial Hospital Ken Keller said.

The facility will have two surgical suites, pre-op beds and five recovery rooms — all in a space designed to be kid-friendly. It will be staffed with surgeons, nurses and technicians all trained and focused on specialized pediatric medical care.

Courtesy: Bakersfield Memorial Hospital

“We’ll have the ability to do just about any kind of general pediatric surgery from appendectomies to tonsillectomies and everything in between,” Keller says.

Through sustained philanthropy, state funding and viewers’ support through Children’s Miracle Network, a modest pediatric wing took flight 12 years ago expanding capacity and medical service lines over the last decade. That has allowed Kern County families in need of critical pediatric care to stay close to home instead of a distant motel while that care is provided.

Lauren Small’s father, Kevin, says the most difficult thing in the world is the loss of a child.

“This gave us hope and something to continue to work on, and it’s truly going to be our family’s legacy when we gone,” Small said. “As my dad used to say: ‘We’re truly going to be remembered by not what we achieve in our lives but what we leave as our legacy.’ And the Lauren Small Children’s Center will be my family’s legacy forever.”

The surgical unit will need equipment and medical supplies for that care. Purchasing state-of-the-art equipment has always been a focal point when it comes to spending the money given to Children’s Miracle Network and Bakersfield Memorial Hospital for more than a quarter century.

“From a hospital’s perspective, it provides us with the ability to provide comprehensive pediatric services, from neonatal care to general pediatric care to pediatric ICU care and everything in between,” Keller said.

“From the community’s standpoint, it affords us the ability to care for kids locally and keep those kids here in Bakersfield for the services they need.”