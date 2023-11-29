BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The music that fills the home of Isabel Williams and her parents, Laura and Kenny, is a whole lot sweeter these days.

The family went through a dark time in October 2015 when Isabel, then just 6 years old, got very sick.

“She was having some difficulty breathing, she was not being herself. We noticed she was kind of just breathing a little odd, and we took her to pediatric urgent care. They said she has bronchitis, she’s fine, sent her home,” Laura Garcia-Williams said.

But Isabel’s condition continued to worsen and her parents brought her back to urgent care.

“They did the pulse oximeter and I believe she was down in the 80s and immediately they said we’ve got to take her by ambulance,” Garcia-Williams said.

Isabel was immediately admitted to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Lauren Small Children’s Center, her condition was ‘touch and go.’

“And then it kind of sets in, something seriously is occurring here in our little one, and so after we were there about the fourth day, we actually had one of the nurses pulled us aside and said this is really serious and she could have to be intubated,” Kenny Williams said.

“The thing that made it most difficult is Isabel is our rainbow baby. My husband and I tried many years to have our little one and so the thought of all that we had already been through, all the infertility issues and to now be in a hospital and her life being at risk was hard,” Garcia-Williams said.

But on the sixth day, Isabel turned a corner and was released from the PICU, her parents were grateful for the generosity of so many of you, who helped purchase lifesaving equipment through the Children’s Miracle Network.

“I think the most important part of the whole thing is it came out very good, and I think it came out good because of the people that were there and equipment they had to get her better,” Williams said.

“To know that people had championed to bring that to Kern County, people before us, and it was available when we needed it was God sent for sure,” Garcia-Williams said.

Isabel, now 14, is paying it forward. She’s been an ambassador for CMN and regularly volunteers to raise awareness about the importance of having this critical care here in Bakersfield.

“I want to make sure we raise enough money for the equipment that was able to save my life because I’m alive and I’m happy for that, I’m happy they helped me so I want to help tons of kids like me,” Isabel, 2016 CMN Champion, said.