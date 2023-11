BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After a full day of interviews and empowering those who work with our community’s youth, Kern County residents paid it forward.

A total of $103,016 was raised for the Lauren Small Children’s Center and Children’s Miracle Network on Nov. 29 during the annual “Day of Giving”.

The event has been a working effort for almost a year, according to Susan Hopkins with Lauren Small Children’s Center.

17 News thanks everyone who gave in the spirit of the Golden Empire.