CMN Day of Giving benefiting Lauren Small Children’s Center takes place Wednesday

The Children’s Miracle Network Day of Giving benefiting the Lauren Small Children’s Center at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital takes place Wednesday.

Some may not realize there is a pediatric medical facility in Bakersfield to take care of local children when emergencies arise.

Kelly and Jesse Harris didn’t know that until their little boy Levi was bitten by a snake last spring.

Levi was rushed to to Bakersfield Memorial Hospital’s pediatric intensive care. His hand and arm rapidly swelling from the toxic snake venom.

Within the next 24 hours, Levi received 18 doses of anti-venom with nurses and doctors monitoring him hour-by-hour.

Levi eventually had cosmetic surgery on his hand by a burn surgeon at the hospital. Now Levi is back and living in the Kern River Valley.

That story of recovery can’t happen without the support and genorsity of Kern County over the years.

We hope you can donate again this year so staff at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital can continue enhancing pediatric medical care in Kern County.

The Day of Giving takes place Wednesday, Dec. 11 from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. with reports and updates all day long from Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

You can donate now at the link.