BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It was a warm summer afternoon in 2005. Kendra Hay was riding her horse, Magnum.

“He was like seriously the best horse ever,” Hay said.

Then came trouble. Magnum was spooked by another horse. Kendra fell off and suffered a head injury.

“I fell off, and you know we didn’t really think anything of it — I was fine and I was walking and talking and I ended up throwing up my dinner. And so my dad was like, ‘Oh she probably has a minor concussion’ and then he changed his mind was like I’m going to take her now,” Hay explained.

The injury was much worse. Kendra suffered a subdural hematoma, which is bleeding in the brain. She was rushed to Bakersfield Memorial Hospital where doctors examined her.

There was no time to fly to Valley Children’s hospital in Madera. Doctors said Kendra’s life was on the line and they had to do surgery in less than 30 minutes.

Majid Rahimifar, M.D. and Neurosurgeon said, “When there’s a blood clod, it displaces the brain…patient can go into coma…most don’t make it. It’s a very senstive issue.”

Kendra made it out of surgery.

“That girl is lucky,” added Rahimifar.

Since her injury, Kendra has been an advocate for the Lauren Small Children’s Center at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

We’ve seen her on KGET throughout the years working with the Children’s Miracle Network to ensure other families have exceptional care when an emergency comes up.

Now, she’s in college with a new mission.

“I do see myself becoming a nurse one day for sure,” Kendra says she hopes to care for other children one day. Using her own experience as a child in the hospital with her life on the line.

“And I feel like that would be the complete 360 experience,” Hay said.