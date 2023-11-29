BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Children’s Miracle Network isn’t just a name, it’s a celebration of the little miracles who are thriving today thanks to generous donations that make specialized care possible.

One of those little miracles is about to turn 3 and it’s been a long journey in her short life to get to where she is today. She is one of this year’s CMN champions.

“We had a hard time getting pregnant. We went through the IVF process. The second round took and we found out we were pregnant with twins. We didn’t want to know the gender, we wanted it to be a surprise,” Alexis Rodriguez said.

But unfortunately, not all of the surprises would be good for Alexis and Jorge Rodriguez.

“At my anatomy scan at 20 weeks, we found out I had an incompetent cervix,” Alexis said.

Doctors performed a procedure to try and buy the babies time to grow. But little Aaliyah, “baby A” as they called her then, was insistent on entering the world early.

On Feb. 16 2021, Aaliyah and her sister Evelyn were born at just 23 weeks gestation. Evelyn didn’t make it, she died away at only two days old. But Aaliyah was a fighter, weighing in at just 1 pound, 3 ounces — about the weight of a can of soup.

Aaliyah was transferred to UCLA in case she needed surgery. “That’s when I started to have hope that she was going to make it,” says Alexis.

While grateful for the specialized care, Alexis and Jorge struggled being away from home.

“They have a great quality of care, but you’re an out-of-towner. So I had no place to stay. I had to do a GoFundMe for family and friends to donate for us to stay at hotels,” says Alexis.

After two months, Aaliyah was transferred to the Lauren Small Children’s Center at Memorial Hospital. “At Lauren Small, it’s so comprehensive, it’s like a family unit. They have the Ronald McDonald House there, they have services for the parents in the hospital, and you’re like a family unit. And that’s why we are so pro-active about fundraising for the Lauren Small hospital. Because you really are treated as a family unit and the mom is just as important as the baby that is in the NICU.”

After 170 days in the hospital, Jorge and Alexis got to bring their little miracle home. Now, she’s about to turn 3 and the miracle is getting this little girl to hold still long enough for her regular feedings. She’s still on a feeding tube for now as she learns to eat more on her own. And she’s learning lots more along the way, like her ABCs.

“We’re hoping all this extra attention and love and PT and OT and therapies will help her be on-track for school. But at the same time we understand she was born at 5 months, so we know we need to be patient and go her speed,” says Alexis.

Aaliyah’s speed can be hard to keep up with these days, but her mom and dad are grateful for the chance to chase after their little miracle, and for the Children’s Miracle Network for making these special moments possible.