BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wednesday Nov. 29 is KGET’s annual day of Giving for Children’s Miracle Network and Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

KGET is teaming up with the Lauren Small Children’s Center at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital. It’s a tradition that spans more than three decades, with the goal of enhancing medical care for kids in Kern County.

Throughout the morning on 17 News at Sunrise, we heard from people about the importance and the impact your help and donations have made for local kids.

For more than 30 years, the community has seen the Lauren Small Children’s Center evolve from a single neo-natal intensive care unit to a full-service pediatric care facility staffed by doctors and nurses who specialize in medical care for kids.

Over $12.5 million has been donated by KGET viewers and business partners to the cause over the decades.

We are asking for your help as we raise money to help sick kids in Kern County.

Call to donate: 661-336-0500 or text ‘KGET’ to 51555. You can make a donation at this link.