Clovis native sentenced to 10 years in prison for receiving, distributing child pornography

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — A former Clovis resident was sentenced today in federal court to 10 years in prison for receiving and distributing child pornography.

The U.S. Department of Justice said the sentence for 36-year-old Aric Matthew Salazar includes a term of supervised release of 15 years, during which Salazar will have restricted access to minors, computers and the internet.

He will also be required to register as a sex offender, pay $12,000 in restitution to five victims who filed claims, and pay penalty assessments totaling $5,100.

According to a criminal complaint, Salazar was caught by law enforcement investigators when he shared numerous child pornography files on a BitTorrent file-sharing network in October 2016.

Salazar admitted to investigatorsthat he had used file-sharing programs for several years to obtain child pornography. He also admitted in a plea agreement that he had received and distributed more than 600 images of child pornography from July 2015 through July 2017.

Some of the images were depictions of minors being subjected to violence or sadistic conduct, according to the complaints.