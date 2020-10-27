Cloud 9 Coffee Company transforms into ‘Hogwarts’ for Harry Potter Week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s Harry Potter Week at Cloud 9 Coffee Company.

The coffee shop transformed its outside patio into Hogwarts for fans of the “wizarding world” in anticipation of Halloween. Cloud 9 Coffee Company has also introduced themed Harry Potter drinks and treats to enjoy this week. “Cloud 9 3/4” will stay up and running through closing time on Saturday, according to Cloud 9 Coffee’s social media accounts.

The coffee shop even had its own “Hermoine Granger” stop by. Kya Haner dressed up as the character and said the “magic” is what makes her such a fan of Harry Potter.

“I love to tell stories, that’s one of my passions in life and to tell this story is also something I’ve been a fan of [for] a long time so I’m excited to be here,” said Haner.

Owner Morgan Bonn said this is the coffee shop’s second year putting on this event.

Featured drinks include: “The Pink Dolores,” pink lemonade with pink Pitaya, “The Death Eater,” an iced vanilla americano with charcoal and emerald edible glitter and “The Golden Snitch,” a golden macchiato.

“The Golden Snitch” macchiato/Cloud 9 Coffee Company

Bonn said the themed pastries are provided by Cornerstone Bakery.

Featured pastries include: “Golden Snitch Truffles,” “Chocolate Frogs,” pretzel wands, “Hogwarts House Cookies” and small “Happee Birthday Harry Cakes.”

For more on Cloud 9 Coffee Company, visit cloud9coffeeco.com. They are located at 5060 California Ave., Suite 130.