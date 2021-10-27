Cloud 9 Coffee Co. transforms into ‘Cloud 9 3/4’ for annual Harry Potter Week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cloud 9 Coffee Company transformed into Hogwarts this week as part of their annual Harry Potter celebration.

“Cloud 9 3/4” will stay up and running through closing time on Saturday, according to Cloud 9 Coffee’s social media accounts. The coffee shop has an assortment of themed drinks and pastries available to get you into the magical spirit.

This is Cloud 9’s third year celebrating Harry Potter week and it has been their biggest so far, owner Morgan Bonn said. This year the coffee shop has expanded its space to allow for more seating — both indoor and in their outdoor patio. Bonn said it is their biggest week of the year and they plan to continue putting on the event for years to come.

“It’s definitely fun for us and fun for the community,” Bonn said.

Featured drinks include the “Butterbeer Latte,” the “The Pink Dolores,” the “The Lavender Brown” and “The Nimbus 2000.”

Featured pastries include “Golden Snitch Cake Pops,” “Chocolate Frogs,” “Butterbeer Scones,” chocolate pretzel wands, “Hogwarts House Cookies” and small “Happee Birthday Harry Cakes.”

Cloud 9 3/4 is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Cloud 9 is located at 5060 California Ave., Suite 130.