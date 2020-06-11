Closures planned for Hwy. 43/Stockdale Highway intersection next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The intersection of Highway 43 and Stockdale Highway will be partially closed next week for final striping operations on the new roundabout.

The work will be conducted Monday through Thursday between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. each night. A full closure of the intersection will be needed Monday and Tuesday nights.

Motorists will need to use either Rosedale Highway or Panama Lane to travel to and from Interstate 5 while work is underway. Highway 43 will also be closed to through traffic between Rosedale Highway and Panama Lane.

North-south motorists can detour around the work area via Interstate 5.

Striping operations on Wednesday and Thursday nights will require traffic control. Flagging personnel will need to stop traffic for up to 15 minutes at a time while work is underway.

These operations affect all directions of travel. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes or allow extra time to reach their destinations if they must travel through the intersection.