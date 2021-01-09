Closures on northbound Hwy. 99 planned for Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Closures on northbound Highway 99 are planned for Monday night.

The city said the outside lane will be closed from 11 p.m. on Monday through 5 a.m. on Tuesday. In addition, the northbound 99 to eastbound Highway 58 connector will also be closed during this time. The closures are needed for striping and the shifting of k-rail, according to the city.

During the closure, northbound Highway 99 to eastbound 58 traffic will be routed through the ramp to California Avenue and detoured to southbound 99, where they will use the eastbound Highway 58 connector.

