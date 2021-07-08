Closures scheduled Friday on Manor Street Bridge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Manor Street Bridge will have temporary lane closures Friday as part of the rehabilitation of the structure that began last May, city officials said.

Starting at 8 a.m., the southbound lanes will close for an hour, officials said. Once they reopen, the northbound lanes will shut for an hour. Southbound drivers will be detoured at Roberts Lane and northbound motorists will be detoured at Union Avenue.

The work is expected to finish the same day.

Traffic delays are expected and drivers are asked to plan for extra travel time or use an alternate route.

